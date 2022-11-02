ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,201,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

