ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

