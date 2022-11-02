ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Renasant Stock Down 1.0 %

Renasant Announces Dividend

RNST stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Renasant Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.