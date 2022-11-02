ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 62.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

