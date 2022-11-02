ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 175.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

