ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.59. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

