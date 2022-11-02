ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.71.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
