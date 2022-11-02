ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NEU opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.96. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $360.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

