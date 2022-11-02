ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $55,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vaxcyte by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,563 shares of company stock worth $2,853,401. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

