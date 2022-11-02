ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

