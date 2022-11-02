ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Asana by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Asana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Asana
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Asana Price Performance
ASAN stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.33.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
