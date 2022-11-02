ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV stock opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTV. Bank of America reduced their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.