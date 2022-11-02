ProShare Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

