ProShare Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,867,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,821. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

