ProShare Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 328,446 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

