ProShare Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

