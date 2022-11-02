ProShare Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 345,037 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

