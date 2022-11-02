ProShare Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

