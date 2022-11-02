ProShare Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CBIZ by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

CBIZ Trading Down 1.7 %

In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,157 shares of company stock worth $2,395,599. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.