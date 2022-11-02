ProShare Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CBIZ by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ
CBIZ Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CBZ opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70.
CBIZ Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Featured Articles
