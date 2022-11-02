ProShare Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.