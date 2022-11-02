ProShare Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,526,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.