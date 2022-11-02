ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

