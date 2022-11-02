ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

