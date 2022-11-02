ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $6,962,000. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $144.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.