ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after buying an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teradata by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,309,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,408,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

