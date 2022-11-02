ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,304 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $16,882,000. HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 211.9% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 475,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 322,716 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 447.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 205,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Redfin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $516.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.95. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.