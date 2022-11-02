ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,085,298. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

