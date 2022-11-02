ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

NYSE:AN opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

