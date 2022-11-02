ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

