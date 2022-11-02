ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,579.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.