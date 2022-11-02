ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,664 shares of company stock worth $7,612,002. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

