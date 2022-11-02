ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 53.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 149.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $75.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

