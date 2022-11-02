ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

