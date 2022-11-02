ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

