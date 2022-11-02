ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7,170.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 294,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 290,915 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.