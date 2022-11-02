ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $57,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $37,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 169.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flowserve by 610.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 466,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 400,671 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

