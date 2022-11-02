ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.