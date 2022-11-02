ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,551 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

