ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, American Assets Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,432,000 after acquiring an additional 180,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,630,784 shares in the company, valued at $197,265,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,630,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,265,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 239,395 shares of company stock worth $6,792,977. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE AAT opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

