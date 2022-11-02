ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

