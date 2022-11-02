ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,192 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
Insider Activity
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
Shares of HCC stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.
Warrior Met Coal Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.