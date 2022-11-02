ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,192 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Insider Activity

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.