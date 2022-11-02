ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

