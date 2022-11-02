ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

