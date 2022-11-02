ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,491 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

