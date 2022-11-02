ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,966,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 199,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.