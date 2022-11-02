ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after buying an additional 183,448 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

