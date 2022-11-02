ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,493 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $242,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.