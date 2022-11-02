ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
