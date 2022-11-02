ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 47.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,760 shares of company stock worth $8,917,790. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

