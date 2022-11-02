ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NYSE B opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

